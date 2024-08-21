Rupee Trade And Agri-Tech Collaboration Proposed To Enhance India-Africa Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Aug 21 (KNN) At the 19th edition of the CII India-Africa Business Conclave held in New Delhi, prominent business leaders emphasised the need for innovative solutions to bolster trade relations between India and Africa.

The event highlighted potential strategies to overcome existing challenges and strengthen economic partnerships.

Noel Tata, Chairman of the CII Africa Committee and TATA International Ltd., stressed the importance of exploring new financial mechanisms.

"To address these challenges, we are exploring the concept of Rupee trade," Tata stated, pointing to this as a possible solution to current trade obstacles.

Tata underscored the significance of building trust between financial institutions in both regions. "Our goal is to build mutual trust between our (India and Africa) financial institutions and expand private sector participation, thereby facilitating the implementation of innovative financial solutions," he explained.

The TATA chairman also outlined India's long-term vision for economic cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

He noted that these partnerships would reinforce India's global position as a "Biswabandu" or "Friend of the World."

Sanjiv Puri, President of CII and Chairman of ITC, focused on the agricultural sector as a key area for India-Africa collaboration.

He highlighted joint ventures in agro-processing and seed technology transfer as crucial for enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring food security across Africa.

"Joint ventures in agro-processing and seed technology transfer and also agri transformation from digital offer promising avenues for collaboration, adding to agriculture productivity and enabling food security," Puri stated.

Puri reaffirmed the Indian industry's commitment to providing "appropriate, affordable, and adaptable solutions" tailored to Africa's specific needs.

He also emphasised the potential of Africa's rich resources in promoting sustainable solutions globally, with India eager to partner in this endeavour.

The CII President further noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area opens up new opportunities for Indian industries. He encouraged Indian businesses to explore these possibilities by developing regional production networks and actively participating in African industrial commerce.

This high-level dialogue at the CII India-Africa Business Conclave underscores the growing importance of the India-Africa economic relationship and the shared commitment to overcoming challenges through innovative strategies and mutual cooperation.

(KNN Bureau)