Kuwait Police Seize Varied Types Of Drugs, Arrest Traffickers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The of Interior (MoI) announced on Wednesday that the law-enforcers seized 15 kgs of varied types of drugs, 60,000 psychotropic pills and 70,000 capsules ready to be packed.

The seizures also include 350 bottles of wine, three unlicensed guns and ammunition as well as some funds at the hands of 25 persons accused in 16 different cases, the ministry said in a news statement.

The move is part of the continued campaigns of the MoI aiming to thwart any attempts trying to bring narcotics to the country.

Those accused and the seized items were referred to competent bodies to take legal actions against them, it added, stressing continued security efforts to monitor any attempts of those trying to trade in narcotics to protect the society.

The ministry appealed to all to cooperate with security men and inform them about any negative phenomena through its emergency number (112) or the hotline of the General Directorate for Drug Control (1884141). (end) tab

