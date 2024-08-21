Industry-Leading Fleet Safety Startup Netradyne Chooses 5WPR As Agency Of Record

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for industry-leading fleet safety SaaS startup, Netradyne.

Netradyne has hired 5W to establish it as the go-to fleet safety for retailers, construction, and oil & companies, as well as to own a strong narrative in chain, logistics, and e-commerce. In tandem with this, the team will position Netradyne's as a critical tool in the industry to drive cost optimization, retention, and coaching among operators of commercial vehicles.

"Driver safety is an area where AI continues to make an impact," said Matthew Caiola, North America CEO, 5WPR. "As an innovator in fleet management and safety, Netradyne is an exciting complement to our robust supply chain portfolio. We look forward to exploring topics from ESG to computer vision to tell its story to its key audiences."

"From my first conversation with 5W, it was clear they had deep domain expertise within supply chain," said Sarah Duckett, senior communications manager at Netradyne. "The team was able to hit the ground running on day one due to their familiarity with the industry and within our first two weeks had developed several proactive thought leadership topics, secured a podcast and byline opportunity, and drafted a press release for our seasonal launch."



5W has already generated a significant amount for Netradyne through their partnership with trucking insurtech Cover Whale – another client within 5W's supply chain and insurtech roster. The team highlighted AI dash cams' role in combating insurance costs within logistics and insurance trade media and helped Netradyne compile a Distracted Driving Awareness Month report.

About Netradyne

Founded in 2015, Netradyne is an industry-leading fleet safety SaaS startup with over 500 employees and offices in San Diego, CA, and Bangalore, IN. Trusted by more than 2,000 commercial fleets of all sizes and vehicle types worldwide , Netradyne's flagship product Driver.i delivers the industry's most advanced AI-powered HD video safety cameras, fleet performance analytics, and driver awareness tools. Driver.i recognizes risky and good driving behaviors by analyzing every minute of drive time, in-cab, and out with 98% accuracy.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications

and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media , Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers .

