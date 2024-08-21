Lanshan, Linyi: The Internationalization Path Of A Market-Famous City

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Recently, at the Lanhua Cross-border O2O Experience Store in the Commodity City in Linyi's Lanshan District, local resident Liu Xiao scanned a QR code on her phone to order a cosmetics product from Europe.“Previously, I would either order or find a purchasing agent, but now I can experience the actual product in person offline, which feels very convenient and reassuring,” Liu Xiao said happily.







Within the market, pavilions and brand stores from countries like the UK, South Korea, Russia, and Australia stand side by side, gathering over 10,000 imported products from more than 80 countries and regions, covering 10 major categories including imported cosmetics, food, daily necessities, and luxury goods, creating an“ever-ongoing import expo.”

The wholesale markets like the Import Commodity City are just a part of Linyi's commercial landscape – the city has 125 such commercial complexes, carrying over 6 million product SKUs, serving the whole country and exporting to more than 180 countries and regions. Here,“if you can think of it, you can find it” – a stroll through the“Auto Parts City” allows you to buy the parts and assemble a car yourself. These commercial complexes serve as windows for Linyi to open up to the world, becoming a gateway for global products to enter China.

In recent years, Linyi's commercial complexes have persisted in integrating domestic and foreign trade, focusing on cultivating foreign trade entities, building overseas networks, constructing cross-border e-commerce ecosystems, and expanding international logistics, proactively exploring new paths for building“international commercial complexes” and making new attempts at“buying and selling globally”, continuously improving the foreign trade ecosystem to propel Linyi's commercial complexes towards“buying and selling globally”. Last year, Linyi's total import and export value reached 168.27 billion yuan.







At the China Commodity Trading and Exhibition Center in Hungary, Linyi's characteristic products such as hand-woven willow products, labor protection tools, gardening supplies, and auto parts are provided free of charge for display and sales, offering a“365-day” exhibition and trading platform for them to enter the Central and Eastern European market. Currently, Linyi's commercial complexes have expanded their international business footprint, setting up 31 overseas commercial complexes and overseas warehouses, further broadening their“circle of friends” abroad.

Leveraging quality market resources and the opportunities of the“Belt and Road” era, Linyi's commercial complexes have been focused on developing international logistics – Shandong Linmang Europa International Logistics Co., Ltd. has obtained the TIR international road transportation qualification, becoming the first in Linyi and the second in Shandong to be approved, opening the“fourth channel” of international logistics. The air port has officially opened, all-cargo flight routes have been launched, and the China-Europe freight train service runs with high frequency and efficiency... Linyi is accelerating the layout of its overseas logistics business, unimpeded international logistics, and the landscape of“going global” and“bringing in” continues to expand, further enhancing Linyi's commercial complexes' international reputation.