China denounces EU’s proposal to impose import duties of 36.3 percent on Chinese EVs

(MENAFN) China has expressed strong opposition to the European Commission's proposal to impose duties of up to 36.3 percent on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), asserting that it will take all necessary actions to protect the rights and interests of Chinese enterprises. This response follows the Commission's decision last month to introduce provisional additional tariffs of up to 37.6 percent on Chinese EV manufacturers. The provisional tariffs were put in place after the Commission launched an anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese EVs in October 2023.



On Tuesday, the European Commission released a draft plan to make these tariffs permanent, though at slightly adjusted rates, pending approval from EU member states. According to a spokesperson from China’s Ministry of Commerce, the Commission's investigation process has not adhered to World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and constitutes an act of "unfair competition" masked as "fair competition."



The spokesperson highlighted that China and its EV industry have provided extensive legal documents and evidence throughout the investigation, including responses to questionnaires, written comments, and statements during hearings. These submissions were aimed at countering what China views as unreasonable and non-compliant practices by the European side. The spokesperson warned that the Commission's actions could destabilize the global automotive supply chain, negatively impact European consumers, and hinder the EU's green transformation and international cooperation on climate change.



Since late June, the two parties have engaged in over ten rounds of technical consultations regarding this issue. The Chinese spokesperson urged the EU to adopt practical measures to prevent further escalation of the trade dispute and to seek a resolution that avoids additional trade conflicts.

