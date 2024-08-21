Italian forward Joao Pedro ends contract with Fenerbahce

(MENAFN) Joao Pedro, an Italian footballer of Brazilian descent, has officially parted ways with Fenerbahce after reaching a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. This decision, announced by the Istanbul-based club, marks the end of Pedro's tenure with the team. The club expressed their well-wishes for Pedro's future endeavors in a statement, acknowledging the conclusion of their professional relationship.



Pedro, who is 32 years old, has had an extensive career with several notable clubs prior to his time at Fenerbahce. His previous teams include Vitoria S.C., Palermo, Santos FC, and Gremio. His experience and contributions to the sport have been significant, with each of these clubs benefiting from his skill and expertise on the field.



During his time with Fenerbahce, Pedro made a notable impact. He was instrumental in helping the team secure the Turkish Cup for the 2022-23 season, demonstrating his value to the squad. Over the course of his 28 appearances for Fenerbahce, he scored five goals, contributing to the team's successes in domestic competitions.



The termination of Pedro's contract comes as a strategic move for both the player and the club. As Fenerbahce moves forward with their plans, Pedro will look to continue his career elsewhere, bringing his experience and goal-scoring abilities to new opportunities in the footballing world.

