Kuwait Deputy FM Receives Peru Amb.
8/21/2024 8:39:19 AM
KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) - Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Wednesday Peru Ambassador to Kuwait Carlos Manuel Alfredo Velasco Mendiola, on the occasion of the end of his tenure. (end)
