(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Chinese of State Security (MSS) raised concerns about private companies, potentially linked to foreign intelligence agencies, allegedly using weather monitoring towers in China as a cover for signals intelligence activities. The ministry reported that it had received at least two public tips regarding these suspicious towers, which were situated near sensitive sites, including a classified research facility.



According to the MSS, one of the towers under scrutiny had advanced data analysis capabilities that were deemed unusual, while another displayed complex data transmission methods and apparent security vulnerabilities. The MSS emphasized that these installations, which are supposed to be used solely for collecting meteorological data such as air pressure, wind speed, and temperature, must adhere to strict regulations, including obtaining proper construction permits. The Chinese law prohibits the placement of such towers near classified or sensitive locations.



The ministry also revealed that between January and October of the previous year, it inspected approximately 3,000 meteorological stations affiliated with foreign entities. Many of these stations were found to have irregularities in their paperwork, with issues reported across more than 20 provinces.



This revelation mirrors similar concerns in the United States, where President Joe Biden issued an executive order in February aimed at monitoring and guarding against potential espionage activities by Beijing through civilian infrastructure on American soil. The U.S. has expressed apprehensions about Chinese technology and infrastructure being used for espionage purposes, highlighting the global scrutiny and tension surrounding the security of such installations.

