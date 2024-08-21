(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan Buy Now Pay Later Business and Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on BNPL Size, End-Use Sectors, Market Share, Product Analysis, Business Model, Demographics 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

BNPL payments are expected to grow by 40.9% on an annual basis to reach US$ 15.04 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL in Japan remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 26.5% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in Japan will increase from US$ 10.67 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 48.73 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in Japan has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 88 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $48.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.5% Regions Covered Japan



Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Industry Attractiveness

2.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

2.4 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

3.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2020-2029

3.2 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments, 2020-2029

3.2.1 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission, 2020-2029

3.2.2 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2020-2029

3.2.3 Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income, 2020-2029

3.3 Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base, 2020-2029

3.4 Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2020 - 2024 - 2029

4 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Business Model, 2020-2029

4.1 Buy Now Pay Later Two-Party Business Model, 2020-2029

4.2 Buy Now Pay Later Three-Party Business Model, 2020-2029

5 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Purpose, 2020-2029

5.1 Buy Now Pay Later Convenience, 2020-2029

5.2 Buy Now Pay Later Credit, 2020-2029

6 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Functional Attribute, 2020-2029

6.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Open Loop System, 2020-2029

6.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Closed Loop System, 2020-2029

7 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Distribution Model, 2020-2029

7.1 Buy Now Pay Later by Standalone, 2020-2029

7.2 Buy Now Pay Later by Banks & Payment Service Providers, 2020-2029

7.3 Buy Now Pay Later by Marketplaces, 2020-2029

8 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Sales Channel

8.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by Sales Channel, 2020-2029

8.2 Buy Now Pay Later Online Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

8.3 Buy Now Pay Later POS Channel Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

9 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Snapshot by End-Use Sector, 2020-2029

9.1 Buy Now Pay Later Market Share by End-Use Sector, 2023

9.2 Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by End-Use Segment, 2023

10 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

10.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

10.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market Size and Forecast by Retail Product Categories

11.1 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Retail Product Category, 2023

11.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Apparel, Footwear & Accessories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Consumer Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.5 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Toys, Kids, and Babies - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.6 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Jewellery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.7 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Sporting Goods - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.8 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Entertainment & Gaming - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

11.9 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Retail Shopping - Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

12.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

12.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Home Improvement - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

13.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

13.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Travel - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

14.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

14.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Media and Entertainment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Service: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

15.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

15.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Service - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

16.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

16.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Automotive - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

17.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

17.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Healthcare and Wellness - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18 Japan Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029

18.1 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.2 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

18.3 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Others - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2020-2029

19 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour, 2020-2029

19.1 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group, 2023

19.2 Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Default Rate by Age Group, 2023

19.3 Buy Now Pay Later Share by Income, 2023

19.4 Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender, 2023

19.5 Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale, 2023

19.6 Japan Buy Now Pay Later Market - Spend by Average Monthly Expense Segments, 2023

