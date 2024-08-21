Pakistan's Firewall: A Threat To Internet Freedom And A Step Toward Greater Digital Surveillance

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani is tightening its control over internet users in the country. Pakistan Authority (PTA) is cracking down on using Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) to block access to already banned platforms like X/Twitter and other social sites. [1]

Recently, PTA installed a 'firewall' to regulate internet traffic, citing national security concerns in Pakistan. The first trial run of the firewall, conducted in July, led to slow browsing speeds, arbitrary blocking of social media platforms, and issues with WhatsApp connectivity on mobile data. According to the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), the country's economy could lose up to USD 300 million due to internet disruptions caused by the implementation of the national firewall.[2] Many entrepreneurs are now planning to leave Pakistan as internet speeds have plummeted by 30 to 40 per cent in Pakistan. Analysts argue that the new firewall has no real protective value and is primarily a tool for political control in Pakistan.

On August 2, PTA Chairman, retired Maj General Hafeezur Rehman, informed the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat that,“After the policy is implemented, only 'whitelisted' VPNs will function in Pakistan, while others will be blocked.”[3] Although PTA is officially leading the internet censorship efforts, it is the military establishment that is driving these draconian measures against the people of Pakistan.

On August 8, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir warned that social media was being used as a tool to spread“anarchy” in Pakistan.[4] Security agencies have been struggling to control the flow of anti-Army content on social media platforms in Pakistan, which has led to growing frustration within the military leadership. The institution's image has hit a historic low since the controversial ousting of Imran Khan from power in April 2022. Lacking easy solutions, it seems the military is inclined to adopt the Chinese model of internet censorship, or the 'Great Firewall,' by banning social media applications like X/Twitter, WhatsApp, and VPNs.

Pakistan has seen a significant rise in the use of VPNs in 2024, particularly for accessing X/Twitter, which has been blocked in the country since February 19. More critically, the ongoing firewall testing and the shutdown of VPNs have raised serious concerns among digital businesses and multinational companies operating in Pakistan. The firewall is reportedly equipped with deep packet inspection (DPI) technology, enabling the monitoring of data up to the“seventh layer.” This level of scrutiny has heightened suspicions, especially since businesses often rely on VPNs for international operations. Earlier this month, PTA chairman acknowledged that“the ban will lead to the collapse of several Information Technology businesses in Pakistan that operate on VPNs.”

Pakistan's technology infrastructure is unreliable, plagued by frequent electricity outages, unpredictable disruptions from city administrations cutting underground Internet Service Providers (ISPs) cables, and a poor track record in cybersecurity.[5] The United Nation's International Telecommunication Union ranks Pakistan among the worst countries in global communication security.

The Pakistani government allocated over PKR 30 billion in its development budget for acquiring and installing the filtering system, prioritizing this expense over addressing the country's looming economic default. This decision underscores the government's focus on controlling the flow of information over more pressing economic issues. As a next step, Pakistan is reportedly preparing to launch Bleep, a new local communication application, which it claims is strictly for 'official use'.[6] However, local tech activists are concerned that Bleep could be a precursor to banning WhatsApp, further restricting access to free communication.

The concern about WhatsApp's potential ban in Pakistan is not unfounded. On July 21, coinciding with the commencement of the firewall trial, WhatsApp services mysteriously went down for several hours across the country and continue to face intermittent slowdowns. Although the government dismissed the outage as a“technical hiccup,” no international media outlets reported any such glitch in WhatsApp's services.[7] This disruption provided the first glimpse into the extent of network filtering that might be occurring in Pakistan.

Social media users and human rights activists have been increasingly vocal about recent internet disruptions and the slowdown of social media platforms. On August 13, renowned social activist and lawyer Imaan Mazari-Hazir highlighted the issue by posting on X/Twitter that“documents are not downloading on WhatsApp.”[8] This growing discontent reflects the broader concerns over internet freedom and the military establishment's tightening grip on digital communication in the country.

The most concerning aspect of the internet slowdown in Pakistan is its long-term economic impact on online business platforms. Freelancing platform Fiverr, headquartered in Israel, has made several accounts in Pakistan“unavailable” due to“internet disruptions” following the firewall trial.[9] Many Fiverr users reported receiving notifications from the platform stating that their profiles had been made“unavailable” to clients. One student shared,“The inability to access Fiverr could significantly impact my productivity and my ability to deliver services to clients, which in turn could harm my reputation and future opportunities.” For many users in Pakistan, Fiverr is a vital platform for earning extra income to cover utility bills and education expenses during the ongoing economic slowdown in the country. The combination of economic challenges and internet restrictions is putting additional pressure on individuals already struggling to make ends meet in Pakistan.

Pakistan's Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) has warned that ongoing internet disruptions will further destabilize the economy, stifle innovation, and severely impact the prospects for much-needed Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).[10]

A recent report revealed that over the past two years, nine multi-million-dollar companies have divested their assets in Pakistan, underscoring a significant setback for the country's already struggling economy. Pakistan military's decision to curtail internet freedom through a new firewall may backfire, as it risks deepening the economic crisis by alienating foreign investors and further damaging the already fragile business environment. The negative impact on both local and international businesses could exacerbate the country's economic woes and push Pakistan further into instability.

