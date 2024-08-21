District Industrial And Export Promotion Committee Meet Throws Suggestions For Inclusive Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kurnool, Aug 21 (KNN) In a recent District Industrial and Export Committee (DIEPC) meeting held at the collectorate in the Kurnool District of Andhra Pradesh, District Collector P. Ranjit Basha emphasised the importance of organising loan melas to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

Basha proposed organising loan melas for MSMEs and launching a publicity campaign to highlight subsidies for start-ups.

Raja Mahendranath, President, SC/ST Chamber of Commerce, put forward several proposals to support SC/ST entrepreneurs.

These included establishing a special MSME park for SCs/STs in Kurnool district, providing full reimbursement of development charges for SC/ST urban entrepreneurs, creating incubation centres, and increasing electricity subsidies for SC/ST entrepreneurs.

Additionally, members of the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) suggested implementing a State-level procurement policy for SC/ST institutions.

The Collector directed the Lead District Manager (LDM) to expedite MSME application processing in collaboration with bank officials and mandated monthly DIEPC meetings to address rejected applications.

Bank managers were instructed to attend these gatherings to facilitate reviews of schemes such as the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Program (PMEGP) and Stand-Up India.

The meeting was attended by various officials and stakeholders, including Assistant Trainee Collector Challa Kalyani, Industries Department General Manager Maruti Prasad, APIIC Zonal Manager Somesekhar Reddy, Chamber of Commerce President Vijay Kumar Reddy, and representatives from various banks.

This gathering underscores the local administration's commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and addressing the specific needs of marginalised communities in the industrial sector.

(KNN Bureau)