39-year-old NRI Patient with Severe Uterine Prolapse Treated via Robot-Assisted Surgery at Fortis Cunningham Road

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 20th August, 2024: Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road successfully treated a 39-year-old mother of two with stage 3 of uterine prolapse (a condition where the uterus slips out of its normal position). Her condition was so advanced that her uterus was protruding through the vagina, a rare occurrence for someone her age, as this typically happens post-menopause. She underwent a Robot-Assisted Sacro-Hysteropexy under the care of Dr Rubina Shanawaz, Senior Consultant – Urogynaecology, Gynec-Oncology & Robotic Surgery at Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road.



The patient had been managing her household responsibilities independently, including heavy lifting, which worsened her condition. Her symptoms included severe back pain, chronic lower abdominal pain, discomfort between her thighs due to the bulging, and difficulty emptying the bladder, which could lead to swelling in the kidneys. These symptoms significantly disrupted her daily life and well-being. After four years of suffering and multiple recommendations for a hysterectomy (surgery to remove the uterus) from various hospitals, she sought a less invasive and conservative alternative. Driven by hope, she turned to Fortis Hospital, searching for a lasting solution to finally end her pain.



Post admission at Fortis Cunningham Road, a thorough clinical examination including a biopsy and pap smear, was conducted to rule out malignancies. Taking in account the root cause of lack of support to the uterus, Dr Rubina Shanawaz opted for a uterus-preserving approach instead of a hysterectomy suggested everywhere else. The medical team opted for a Robot-Assisted Sacro-Hysteropexy; a state-of-the-art procedure designed to restore uterine support while preserving the uterus.



Explaining the procedure, Dr Rubina Shanawaz, Senior Consultant - Urogynaecology, Gynec-Oncology & Robotic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road, said “For the Robot-Assisted Sacro-Hysteropexy, we used a special mesh to secure the uterus back in place. We also fixed the cervix and strengthened the pelvic floor to repair the damage caused by the prolapse. This approach not only helped us preserve the uterus but also restored its proper position, greatly improving the patient’s quality of life.”



“The patient was discharged just one day after the surgery and made remarkable progress. She was able to resume her normal activities quickly and didn't experience any issues with her menstrual cycle

afterwards. For the best recovery, we advised her to avoid heavy lifting and to follow a rehabilitation plan with pelvic floor exercises. This comprehensive approach helped restore her mobility and relieve her pain, showcasing the success of the innovative surgical technique.” Dr Shanawaz added.



Mr Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said “At Fortis Hospital we are committed to redefining patient care through the integration of state-of-the-art technology and innovative medical solutions. Our advanced robotic-assisted surgical systems and cutting-edge procedures exemplify our dedication to delivering exceptional care while continually pushing the boundaries of medical excellence. By leveraging the latest advancements in technology, we ensure that our patients receive the highest standard of treatment, tailored to their unique needs and aimed at enhancing their overall quality of life.”







