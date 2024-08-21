Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival Opens September 14

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's premier garden center is celebrating the fall season with its 49th Annual Fall Festival September 14 through October 27, 2024. This autumnal festival has been a family tradition for generations of New Yorkers, in the heart of Nassau County.On weekends and holidays, a $25 Pay one Price wristband will get you:– Unlimited hay maze for the day– One sand art activity– One mum + pot decorating activity– One mystic pumpkin decorating activityFor those planning ahead, Fall Festival wristbands can easily be purchased online and used any weekend day. The hay maze is open daily and costs $8 per person for an unlimited day pass.Visitors can enjoy fall food favorites daily including fresh NY State apples, apple cider, candy apples, kettle corn, cider donuts, fudge dipped donuts, homemade pies, Hicks famous fudge and cookies. On weekends and holidays, the Hicks Food Truck will be open serving freshly made chicken tenders, hot dogs, French fries and beverages. Freshly roasted local corn is a staple and a must try.Admission and parking to the festival is free with many daily kid-friendly activities that are free as well including an animated children's story walk-through experience, corn hole and other lawn games, and many Instagram worthy photo ops throughout the garden center among the thousands of pumpkins, fall plants, corn stalks and fall décor. Hicks Nurseries' most famous resident, the ever-friendly Otto the Ghost, appears on weekends and holidays for meet & greets and free pictures.Eleni Roselli, Director of Marketing for Hicks Nurseries said,“In addition to the festival activities, we will once again host the“Giant Pumpkin Weigh Off” on Sunday, October 6th, where local pumpkin growers will show off their growing skills and compete for prizes.” She continued,“On Wednesday, October 16th, all pets are welcome to enter our Halloween costume competition and pet parade.”Hicks Nurseries continues to support Long Island Cares with its annual collection of non-perishable food item donations during the festival. The drop-off is located at the end of the animated children's story. It is an important initiative that helps Long Islanders in need. In addition, pets in need benefit from food and other pet related donations that are accepted from kind donors during the pet parade.For more information, please visit Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival .About Hicks NurseriesHicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress-free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. To learn more, visit

