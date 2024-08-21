National Senior Citizens Day 2024: 7 countries with aging population

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the global population ages, certain countries are witnessing a significant rise in the number of senior citizens. These nations, driven by factors like advanced healthcare and declining birth rates, now house the largest elderly populations, shaping their social and economic landscapes

With an aging global population, some countries now have the highest number of senior citizens. These nations face unique challenges. Check out the list

Japan leads globally in its elderly population, with over 28% aged 65 or older. Factors include long life expectancy, advanced healthcare, and low birth rates

Italy has one of the highest proportions of elderly citizens, with around 23% over 65. High life expectancy and a low birth rate contribute to this

Germany's senior citizens make up nearly 22% of its population. This trend results from improved healthcare, low fertility rates, and increased life expectancy

Finland has a rapidly aging population, with seniors comprising over 22%. Improved healthcare, a high standard of living, and low birth rates drive this

In Portugal, around 22% of the population is 65 or older. Low birth rates and increased life expectancy are the primary drivers. The aging demographic has led to a greater focus

Greece has elderly population, with nearly 22% aged 65 or above. The aging trend is due to declining birth rates, increased longevity, demographic shift poses challenges

Spain's elderly population stands at about 21%. The increase in life expectancy and declining birth rates contribute to this. The aging population presents challenges