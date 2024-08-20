Ukraine's Energy Minister Invited To Parliament To Report On Fight Against Corruption In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada has summoned German Galushchenko to deliver a report on the fight against in Ukraine's energy sector.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"The parliament supported the decision to urgently summon Energy Minister German Galushchenko tomorrow with a report on the ministry's role in the fight against corruption in the energy sector," the lawmaker wrote.

According to him, Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau served three officials with suspicion notices over the past month.

As many as 270 MPs backed the decision to summon the minister to the parliament.

On August 12, Ukraine's SBU State Security Service and NABU, with the assistance of the energy minister, detained his aide who was caught on a bribe worth $500,000.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to dismiss Oleksandr Kheilo as Ukraine's deputy energy minister.

Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court ruled to remand Kheilo in custody until October 8, 2024, with the possibility of putting up UAH 25 million bail.

On August 15, law enforcement officers approved suspicion notices for five persons in the case of embezzlement of funds belonging to Kharkivoblenergo during the purchase of energy equipment.