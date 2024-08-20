UNICEF: 23.7 Million In Afghanistan Need Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) reported in its latest update that in 2024, 23.7 million people in Afghanistan, including 12.3 million children, have requested humanitarian aid.

The report highlighted that in the first six months of this year, UNICEF provided mental and psychosocial support services to 2.8 million children and their guardians, including 26% of women.

The report also noted that heavy rains and flash floods in May affected 21 districts in Badakhshan, Baghlan, and Takhar provinces, resulting in 180 deaths and 280 injuries.

Additionally, UNICEF stated that it delivered drinking water services to 442,000 people, sanitation services to 269,000 people, and health protection services to 528,000 people in the first half of this year.

Amid this dire humanitarian crisis, the forced deportation of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries has further exacerbated the situation.

Many of these refugees, fleeing conflict and economic instability, now face the additional hardship of being returned to a country struggling to provide even basic services.

International organizations and human rights groups have expressed deep concern over these forced deportations, urging the global community to take immediate action to prevent further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

