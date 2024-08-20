Resignations, Realignments & Revolts: Election Landscape Heats Up In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its upcoming Assembly elections, the landscape is rapidly evolving. Key figures are rejoining old parties, new alliances are forming, and significant revolts are shaking up established political structures. The election, first since Jammu and Kashmir became a Union Territory in 2019 and in a decade, will be held in three phases: September 18, 25, and October 1.

The Peoples Party (PDP) is facing a revolt as several senior leaders have resigned just ahead of the elections. Sources said that several PDP leaders are upset with the functioning of the PDP.

The resignations followed the release of the PDP's list of constituency in-charges, which sparked discontent among several members.

On Tuesday, PDP spokesperson Suhail Bukhari, who had been a close aide to party president Mehbooba Mufti, resigned after being denied a mandate to contest from the Wagoora-Kreeri constituency. Bukhari was reportedly disappointed by the party's decision to favor former minister Basharat Bukhari instead, who recently rejoined the PDP.

Similarly, Dr. Harbaksh Singh, a senior PDP leader and District Development Council (DDC) member from Tral, resigned and announced his intention to join the Awami Itehad Party (AIP).

Besides other disillusioned PDP members, including former MLA Ajaz Mir and over 10 DDC members have also left the party. These leaders plan to contest the upcoming elections under the AIP banner and aim to strengthen the party's presence in South Kashmir.

The revolt within the PDP intensified after the party replaced several long-standing members with new candidates, including Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija Mufti, who took over the Bijbhera constituency from senior leader Abdur Rehman Veeri. This shake-up has led to further discontent within the party, with Veeri reportedly considering running as an independent.

This is the second major revolt within the PDP, following similar resignations in 2020 after the abrogation of Article 370, which saw over 20 leaders leave to form the Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari.

Similarly, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and Apni Party faced a jolt on Tuesday when the key leaders announced their resignation from the respective parties.

Meanwhile, Choudhary Haroon Khatana, a prominent tribal leader from Kokernag in Anantnag district, has resigned from the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and is expected to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) soon.

Khatana confirmed that he has stepped down from all DPAP positions, including the post of General Secretary, and relinquished his basic membership.

Although he has been approached by several parties, Khatana plans to make a final decision on his next move after consulting with his workers.

The Kokernag assembly segment, now reserved for Scheduled Tribes following recent delimitation, could see Khatana's formal shift to the PDP in the coming days. Previously, Khatana was affiliated with the National Conference before moving to the DPAP.

Zafar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President of Apni Party, and his son have resigned from the party and are expected to join the Congress on Wednesday.

Manhas confirmed his resignation but indicated that the next steps will depend on feedback from his workers.

A meeting with his supporters is currently taking place at his residence, and a final decision is anticipated soon.

Sources suggest that Manhas will formally join Congress in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Manhas, a founding member of the Apni Party after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been a notable figure in regional politics, with his son Irfan Manhas serving as Vice Chairperson of the DDC Council in Shopian.

Abdul Haq Khan, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister, has rejoined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after two years.

Khan confirmed his return to the PDP, which was also announced by Mehbooba Mufti after visiting him in Srinagar.

Khan, who previously served as Minister for Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, and Law and Justice under the PDP-BJP coalition, represented the Lolab constituency from 2009 to 2018 and was elected on the PDP ticket in 2008 and 2014.