Ram Madhav Back As BJP's J&K In-Charge

Srinagar- The BJP on Tuesday appointed its former national general secretary Ram Madhav and Union G Kishan Reddy as in-charge for the upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement to this effect was issued by party national general secretary Arun Singh here.

“BJP national president JP Nadda has appointed Ram Madhav, former national general secretary, and Union minister G Kishan Reddy as election in-charge for upcoming assembly in Jammu and Kashmir,” it said.

“This appointment comes into effect immediately,” the statement said.

Madhav served as BJP national general secretary during 2014-20 period. He was responsible for handling the political affairs of Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and other Northeastern states.

In a reshuffle on September 26, 2020, the BJP dropped Madhav and several other general secretaries to bring in new faces in its team.