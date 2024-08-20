Lack Of Applicants Delays Formation Of J&K Child Rights Panel: Govt

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The has cited the insufficient number of eligible applicants for non-constitution of J&K Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The government revealed it in a status report filed before a division bench of Chief Justice(acting) Tashi Rabstan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi.



ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, the court granted the government four weeks more time“to place on record the steps taken” for the of the six members commission.



Earlier, in the status report, the government stated that a committee, constituted for the purpose, convened two meetings on 2 and 8 August last year and upon scrutinizing the applications received, the committee shortlisted three candidates for the post of Chairperson and members of the Commission. The status report also revealed that due to insufficient number of eligible applicants, the commission could not be constituted. Reason for insufficient number of eligible applicants as per status report has been lack of eligibility criteria mentioned in the rules.

The committee after thorough deliberations has recommended change in the eligibility criteria as well as process for the appointment to these posts to the competent authority, the status report said.“The approval for which is awaited,” it said.

Read Also J&K Likely To Reconstitute Child Rights Commission Child Rights Issue: Court Asks J&K CS To Appear In Person

Subsequently, the counsel representing the government sought and was granted further four weeks' time by the High Court to place on record the steps taken for the constitution of the Commission having“important statutory role”.

The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation and on the last date of hearing on 24 July this year, it had granted the government two weeks time to file the status report and in case of failure, Chief Secretary of J&K was directed to be personally present before it.