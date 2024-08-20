Dnipro Signs Loan Agreements Worth UAH 320M To Restore Energy Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Dnipropetrovsk region has signed UAH 320 million worth of loan agreements related to alternative sources and house winterization purposes.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian , following a meeting of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko with businesses in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Having signed a number of loan agreements, Dnipro City Council obtained UAH 320 million in credit financing from Sense Bank. The total credit period under all agreements is 60 months with a 12-month deferral of principal repayment.

The loan funds will be used to arrange alternative sources for thermal power generation and carry out winterization measures in residential buildings.

“Today, the state, local self-government authorities, businesses, banks and citizens are jointly working to restore power generation capacities. [...] Overall, applications worth UAH 4.3 billion have been approved across the country from all banks as part of government programs and private initiatives from banking institutions,” Svyrydenko noted.

In terms of the number of loans obtained under the government program 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%', the Dnipropetrovsk region took third place across Ukraine. Since early 2024, local entrepreneurs have received 1,090 loans worth UAH 3.7 billion.

As part of the 'Made in Ukraine' economic policy, the Dnipropetrovsk region's businesses obtained UAH 265.8 million worth of production development loans. Additionally, 25 agricultural enterprises were paid UAH 2.9 million under the program of partial compensation for the cost of agricultural machinery.

According to Svyrydenko, the 'Made in Ukraine' economic policy is aimed at providing maximum support for the development of production in challenging conditions and promoting the demand for Ukrainian products, investment in the real sector, and increased non-resource exports.

A reminder that, as of July 24, 2024, authorized banks in Ukraine had provided more than UAH 50 billion worth of preferential loans to over 13,000 entrepreneurs as part of the government program 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%' since early 2024.