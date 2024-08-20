Training Aircraft Missing After Take-Off From Jamshedpur, Search Ops Launched

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur. The aircraft, with two persons on board, took-off from aerodrome in in Jamshedpur district around 11 am. The development comes mere days after a trainer aircraft crashed at a Madhya Pradesh airstrip and left two pilots .



A search operation was launched in parts of West Bengal and Jharkhand on Tuesday afternoon after the carrier went missing. The place had taken off around 11 am from the Sonari airport in Jamshedpur. The airport (located within the city premises) incidentally provides commercial flights to

Kolkata and Bhubaneswar via a new low-cost regional airline called IndiaOne Air .

As per a PTI report, the aircraft is owned by Alchemist Aviation. The two-seater training carrier is believed to have gone off the radar mere minutes into the flight. Details were not immediately available about the two pilots on board.



“We have received information about a training aircraft (which took off from Jamshedpur) that went missing. Search operation has been launched in Saraikela district,” said Ravi Shankar Shukla, DC Saraikela.

He added that Jamshedpur administration was also involved in the search operation.

"We have informed the neighbouring district Purulia, West Bengal too. Every information related to this is being verified and acted upon," Shukla said.

News agency PTI quoted Ananya Mittal - the Deputy Commissioner of East Singhbhum - to indicate that the aircraft had been last located near Nimdih in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

Two pilots were injured earlier this month after a mall Cessna 152 plane crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh. The plane -belonging to a private aviation academy - had been airborne for about 40 minutes when the crash occurred (possibly due to engine failure).

“At 12:30 PM, a trainee aircraft took off from Guna airport with two pilots on a test flight. After flying for about 40 minutes, it crashed within the Guna aircraft complex. The accident is suspected to have been caused by engine failure,” said Dileep Rajoria, Guna Cantt police station in-charge.

(With inputs from agencies)