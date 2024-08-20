HIP Video Promo Presents: Chris Barclay Releases New Music Video 'Las Vegas Alien'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Zealand native Chris Barclay pays homage to magical Sin City in his brand new single "Las Vegas Alien"

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The guitar is sacred for the world of musical composition, and can only be fully understood and appreciated by the few ready to unlock all its magical and wondrous potential. New Zealand's Chris Barclay does not just understand the guitar, but he lives it, breathes it, sweats it, and bleeds it. From listening to rock growing up to scales and modes during his time at university, Barclay has become a master songwriter and guitar slinger, appreciating everything there is to the guitar, from its unique shape to its numerous sonic vibrations.“I draw my inspirations from my own life as a leukemia survivor and other life struggles, as well as my musical and guitar heroes such as Joe Satriani, Steve Vai, and Yngwie Malmsteen”. Through tough times in life, music has been with Barclay since day one, and by working tenaciously to hone his craft, he has become one of New Zealand's top shredders and well-respected guitar virtuosos.

Recently, Barclay traveled to the United States to Sin City: Las Vegas. There, he was greeted by the seductive charisma of the city and its top-shelf, world-class hospitality, which immediately made him feel like an alien in a strange world filled with possibility. From that experience, came his latest offering,“Las Vegas Alien.” Hypnotic guitar and large buildups pair fantastically with Barclay's voice, which mirrors the mysterious Las Vegas and its surrounding environs. The guitars start in the motif of the Progressive Rock group Dream Theater, utilizing perfect 5ths and suspended chords in the chorus with modulating shred lead guitar.“I fell in love with Las Vegas and Nevada. I have been mesmerized by the region. The glitz, the dirt, and the uniqueness of its brand of Americana. So much so, as a rock guitarist, shredder, and singer, I wrote and produced a song in my studio and made a music video about my time there.”

As a self-proclaimed Americanophile, Barclay takes viewers through a tour of Las Vegas as any other visitor may see it, with bright lights, magnificent fountains, and large marquees. However, fans soon see that between the aliens and spacemen lurking in the surrounding desert, there is more to this fabled city that can affect a person deeply than just the plethora of casinos and flashy performances. As the viewer witnesses this colorful journey, Barclay shares his remarkable abilities to make his guitar sing and his innate, passionate love for songcraft.“Las Vegas Alien” is an introductory handshake to a creative fully committed to sharing his soul through the epic songs he creates.

More Chris Barclay at HIP Video Promo

More Chris Barclay on his website

More Chris Barclay on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...