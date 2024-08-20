MSMEDA Invests EGP 475M To Curb Irregular Migration In 11 Governorates

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (MSMEDA) has invested EGP 475m over the past five years to curb irregular migration in 11 governorates, according to Basil Rahmi, the agency's CEO.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the European Union, targets areas most affected by irregular migration, including Assiut, Minya, Beheira, Dakahlia, Sharqia, Fayoum, Gharbia, Qalyubia, Luxor, Kafr El-Sheikh, and Monufia.

MSMEDA recently signed three new contracts with local NGOs in Qalyubia and Monufia, totalling EGP 4.5m, to implement activities aimed at reducing irregular migration in those areas.

“These new contracts will provide comprehensive training programs for hundreds of young people in various activities, including the maintenance of electrical, electronic, and mobile devices, as well as handicrafts and food packaging,” Rahmi said.

“These programs will equip participants with the skills needed to start their own businesses after completing the training, with financial and technical support from MSMEDA to help them establish projects that generate a good economic return.”

Rahmi explained that MSMEDA is committed to enhancing cooperation with local and international development partners to create a conducive environment for the establishment and growth of small businesses, thus providing more decent and sustainable job opportunities for young people and reducing irregular migration.

The agency offers a wide range of financial and non-financial services necessary for setting up small and micro-enterprises, particularly in areas where irregular migration is prevalent.

“MSMEDA continually collaborates with NGOs and civil society organizations to reach citizens in these governorates, providing various services that develop the skills of young men and women and equip them with new abilities that enable them to find employment or start new small businesses in line with their community's needs,” Rahmi added.

“This approach ensures the success and sustainability of these projects.”

The NGO leaders praised MSMEDA's efforts to provide job opportunities for the residents of their governorates through the agency's comprehensive packages of technical and financial services, which encourage young people to engage in entrepreneurship and prepare them to enter the job market.

These initiatives offer a safe and stable alternative, allowing them to remain in their communities rather than resorting to irregular migration.

“The projects selected for implementation are based on the needs of the targeted communities, according to the poverty map, and through community participation methods carried out by the qualified NGOs,” Rahmi said.