Amcor Publishes Decarbonization Roadmap

ZURICH, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor (NYSE: AMCR , ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, announced the publication of its Decarbonization Roadmap to reduce greenhouse (GHG) emissions. Amcor's targets are aligned with the latest climate science aiming to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Amcor's Decarbonization Roadmap features "4 + 1" focus areas:

Charting a sustainable path: Amcor's Decarbonization Roadmap

Innovating Amcor's product designs to lower their carbon footprint.Increasing the use of recycled materials in Amcor's packaging solutions.Transitioning to renewable sources to power its operations.Partnering closely with suppliers to ensure they meet high sustainability standards and align with Amcor's decarbonization targets.

The "+1" area focuses on enhancing operational efficiency through actions such as improving water and waste management, boosting energy efficiency and upgrading equipment.

"Sustainability is a constant motivation for everyone at Amcor – we want the environment to be better off because of our leadership and products. We have been successfully reducing our carbon footprint for years and this Decarbonization Roadmap will help us and our partners make faster and longer-lasting progress," said Peter Konieczny, Amcor Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The publication of the Decarbonization Roadmap serves as another tangible expression of Amcor's commitment to sustainability and climate mitigation.

Amcor has been tracking and reporting on the environmental impacts of our operations since 2008. In fiscal year 2023 (FY23), 22 Amcor sites achieved 100% renewable electricity use and a 10.2% reduction in absolute GHG emissions compared to FY22. In addition, it increased its renewable electricity use by 244% compared to FY22.

Access the full Decarbonization Roadmap here .

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect products, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains. The company offers a range of innovative, differentiating flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly recyclable, reusable, lighter weight and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2024, 41,000 Amcor people generated $13.6 billion in annual sales from operations that span 212 locations in 40 countries.

