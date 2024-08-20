MORE® Surface Care Makes The Inc. 5000 For The 3Rd Time, With 79% Three-Year Revenue Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- revealed this week that MORE®Surface Care ranks No. 4829 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"MORE® AntiEtch® has been an industry game-changer and has fueled our growth since its introduction in 2018," says Steve Wolf, Co-Founder and CEO.

MORE® AntiEtch® -- Zero Staining. Zero Etching. 100% Guaranteed. Learn why stone suppliers, architects, and designers love to recommend it, why installers love to use it, and why homeowners love to live with it.

"At MORE® Surface Care, our commitment to innovation, business performance, and win/win thinking with our key stakeholders is what drives us every day," says Steve Wolf, Co-Founder and CEO. "MORE® AntiEtch® has been an industry game-changer and has fueled our growth since its introduction in 2018. Using marble in luxury kitchens, hotels, and commercial spaces is now possible without the age-old concerns of etching and staining. None of our success would be possible without the unwavering commitment of everyone on our team-from product development and manufacturing to marketing, sales, and finance, everyone has made a difference. We feel like we're just getting started and are excited to continue expanding our business by developing new products, adding new distribution channels, and joining forces with strategic partners."



About MORE® Surface Care

MORE® Surface Care is a leader in the surface care industry, providing innovative, high-quality, and eco-friendly solutions for cleaning, sealing, and maintaining premium natural stone and tile surfaces. The Company was founded in 2015 and is now trusted by luxury brands worldwide, including RH, Ritz Carlton, Four Seasons, W Hotels, and Hudson Yards. In 2018, the company launched AntiEtch®, a revolutionary marble protection technology, which has a network of nearly 200 certified installers worldwide. The Company also markets a comprehensive portfolio of cleaners and protective sealers through dealers in North America, Amazon, and its website. As a three-time honoree on the Inc. 5000 list, MORE® Surface Care is proud to be at the forefront of its industry, setting new standards for excellence in surface care.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to .

