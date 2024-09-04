Foreign Minister Discusses Israeli War On Gaza With Australian, Tunisian Counterparts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on Wednesday discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Israeli escalations in the West and the region.

The talks, during a phone call initiated by Wong, also covered bilateral relations, with both ministers stressing their countries' commitment to enhancing cooperation in various fields, according to a Foreign statement.

Safadi emphasised the urgent need for intensified international efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, calling for an immediate cessation of all illegal Israeli actions in the West Bank, including those affecting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also underscored that ending the aggression is crucial for de-escalating regional tensions.



The two ministers also discussed joint efforts to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Also on Wednesday, Safadi made a phone call with Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti, congratulating him on his appointment.



During the call, the ministers stressed the "deep-rooted historical" relations between the two countries and their commitment to developing them in various fields.



They also discussed efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and the occupied West Bank, emphasising the need for concerted efforts to stop the Israeli aggression and the ensuing humanitarian catastrophe.

Safadi and Nafti stressed the importance of stopping Israeli violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem and respecting the historical and legal status quo of these sites.

Safadi reiterated that protecting these holy sites and their Arab Islamic and Christian identity is a priority for His Majesty King Abdullah.

The two ministers agreed to meet on the sidelines of the upcoming Arab League Council meeting at the foreign ministers level, scheduled to be held in Cairo in a few days.