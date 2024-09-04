Public Holiday Announced For Prophet Mohammad's Birthday

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Bisher Khasawneh issued a circular on Wednesday announcing that all ministries, departments and public institutions will observe a holiday on Monday, September 16, commemorating the birthday of Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him).



Prophet Mohammad was born on the 12th day of Rabi I, according to the Islamic lunar calendar.



In an official statement, the prime minister stressed that all official institutions should highlight the noble occasion, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



The circular exempted ministries and public institutions whose work requires otherwise.