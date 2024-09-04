EFG Hermes Research Division Shines In Emerging EMEA Extel Survey

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and a leading in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has achieved strong results in the 2024 Emerging EMEA Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) Survey rankings. The firm's Research division and its analysts have secured top positions in key sectors, demonstrating their authority and expertise in the region.

Hatem Alaa, Managing Director, Deputy Head of Research, and Head of Consumer Research, was named the #1 analyst in the Consumer sector. Alaa also ranked as runner-up in MENA Research and the sector. Similarly, Ahmed Hazem Maher, Director of MENA Industrials Research, has been recognized as the #1 analyst in the Utilities sector and secured the #3 position in the Transportation sector. Additionally, Ahmed Moataz, Associate Director of Healthcare Research, was named runner-up in the Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals sector.

EFG Hermes also achieved runner-up positions in both MENA research and the Utilities research sector. This further highlights the company's comprehensive research capabilities and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients.

“These rankings speak volumes about the relentless dedication and expertise of our research team,” said Ahmed Shams El Din, Managing Director, Head of Research of EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding Company.“This recognition is not just a reflection of individual excellence but of the collaborative spirit that defines EFG Hermes. We are committed to continuing this tradition of excellence, ensuring that our clients have access to the most accurate, timely, and strategic insights available in the market.”

The success of EFG Hermes will be celebrated at the upcoming Extel Europe & Emerging EMEA Equities Awards Dinner & Ceremony in London on September 19. This follows EFG Hermes' Research division being recognized two years in a row by the Saudi Exchange as the Research House of the Year 2023 and Research House of the Year 2022 at the Saudi Capital Market Awards.