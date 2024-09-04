Israel Escalates Offensive In West Bank, Gaza, Settlers Perform Talmudic Rituals In Al-Aqsa

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Israeli has decided to extend its military operation in Jenin, north of the occupied West Bank.





According to the Hebrew website“Walla”, the army has reinforced its forces with border guards, special reserve forces and an infantry force, indicating that there is no escape from transferring more forces to the West in the event of an escalation.





In the meantime, the Palestinian of reported that 33 people were killed and about 140 in the West Bank since last Wednesday, raising the toll in the West Bank to 685 dead and about 5,700 injured since 7 October 2023.





In the besieged Gaza Strip, the number of victims of the Israeli aggression has reached 40,861 dead and 94,398 injured since 7 October.





Moreover, the Israeli occupation forces arrested at least 30 Palestinians from the West Bank, including children, former prisoners, and citizens who were held hostage, from Tuesday evening until Wednesday morning, according to Palestinian institutions concerned with prisoners' affairs.





Since the occupation army began its latest military campaign in the West Bank, more than 180 Palestinians have been arrested. These cases are confirmed by the institutions, in light of the ongoing military operation in Jenin, and the inability to know the final number of arrests.





The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters had engaged in 14 armed clashes with the occupation forces in Jenin during the past 72 hours, and detonated 6 explosive devices against soldiers and occupation vehicles, resulting in serious injuries.





In Tulkarm, the Al-Quds Brigades said that its fighters lured a group of occupation forces on foot into a complex ambush that had been prepared in advance in the Balawneh axis, accompanied by a group of resistance fighters from other factions, confirming that there were deaths and injuries among the soldiers.





A statement issued by the Brigades indicated that 7 armed clashes were fought with the occupation forces in various combat axes in the city and its camp, and 4 explosive devices were detonated. In Nablus, the Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters had fought 4 clashes with the occupation and detonated an explosive device during the same period.





The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said that its fighters, along with their counterparts from the rest of the resistance factions, were fighting with the occupation in Tulkarm camp, and had killed and wounded soldiers.





Meanwhile, settlers renewed their Talmudic rituals on Wednesday while storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, in the presence of the police. Video clips circulated on social media showed extremists performing Talmudic rituals in a loud voice in the presence of members of the Israeli police.