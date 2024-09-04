Japanese Official Commends Jordan's Role In Regional Peace, Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Principal Deputy Director of the First Middle East Division at Japan's of Foreign Affairs Sasada Takushi on Wednesday commended King Abdullah's key role in promoting regional peace and stability.

In an interview with the Jordan News Agency, Petra, in Tokyo, Takushi said that Jordan has an essential role as a "stabilising force" in the region.

He also highlighted the significance of the recent Gaza Support held in Amman, adding that the event, which attracted "prominent" international leaders and officials, was a testament to the Kingdom's influential role in regional diplomacy.

"Japan highly values the stability of the Middle East, given its strategic importance, especially as a substantial portion of our crude oil and gasoline imports come from the region," he noted.

Takushi also stressed the enduring relationship between Jordan and Japan, noting that diplomatic ties between the two countries have evolved into a strategic partnership over the past 70 years.



He also cited high-level exchanges between the two countries, including His Majesty's visit to Japan last year, as evidence of the "strong" bilateral support.

Takushi highlighted Japan's commitment to Jordan, noting that Japan has provided $300 million in development loans between 2021 and 2023 and plans to extend nearly $100 million more by the end of 2024.

He voiced his country's commitment to regional stability through diplomatic efforts, including its "long-standing friendship" with Middle Eastern countries, particularly Jordan.

Discussing Japan's contributions to peace efforts, Takushi highlighted the "Corridor for Peace and Prosperity" initiative, aimed at promoting coexistence and economic cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians.



He also emphasised Japan's ongoing humanitarian assistance to Palestinians amid the war on Gaza and its support for UNRWA.

"Japan strongly condemns the expansion of settlements, which we consider illegal, and we find settlers' incursions into Al Aqsa Mosque unacceptable," Takushi said.



He also reiterated Tokyo's support for a two-state solution and resuming peace negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

Takushi reiterated Japan's support for the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, highlighting the importance of protecting the city's religious heritage.