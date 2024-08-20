71-year-old Iraqi horologist continues his astonishing career after 54 years

(MENAFN) In the heart of Baghdad, 71-year-old Sayyid Mohammed Araji continues to dedicate himself to a craft he began at the age of 15. With a remarkable 54-year career in horology, Araji runs a small shop in Meydan, one of the city’s historic squares, which feels more like a museum than a traditional workshop. He specializes in repairing wristwatches, desk clocks, and wall clocks, a profession he inherited from his uncles, who, in turn, learned it from his grandfather. Despite the challenges of the trade, Araji remains steadfast in his work, proudly considering himself the oldest and last watch repairman in his family and possibly in the area.



Araji's dedication to his craft goes beyond mere profession; it is a means of supporting his family. Although he wished to pass on his skills to his daughter, she chose not to follow in his footsteps, finding the job too demanding. Despite this, Araji continues to repair timepieces, which also allows him to manage his household expenses.



The extreme summer heat in Baghdad often forces Araji to relocate his work from his shop to his home to stay productive. Despite the discomfort, his commitment to his craft remains unwavering. He works on various types of clocks and watches, including those cherished as family heirlooms. Although advancements in technology, particularly the rise of smartwatches, have affected his business, Araji finds fulfillment in restoring old timepieces, bringing joy to customers who value the sentimental worth of their watches.



Araji emphasizes the satisfaction he derives from repairing these treasured items, regardless of the physical toll it takes on him. He is committed to ensuring that each repair is done meticulously, acknowledging the importance of returning these valuable items in perfect condition to their owners. Despite the evolving market and technological shifts, Sayyid Mohammed Araji remains a dedicated custodian of a timeless craft.

MENAFN20082024000045015839ID1108580294