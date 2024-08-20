Vero Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses Post-Weight Loss Procedures

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon John M. Sarbak, MD highlights when may be the ideal time to undergo a tummy tuck procedure after bariatric surgery.

VERO BEACH, FL, USA, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- For many patients, a step towards a healthier lifestyle begins with procedures like bariatric surgery. Designed to alter the digestive system to promote weight loss, bariatric procedures have helped patients lose a significant amount of weight and improve their overall health. While this type of surgery can provide life-changing results, many of these patients struggle with excess skin, especially around the abdomen, that still hinders their confidence and comfort.To alleviate this concern, board-certified plastic surgeon in Vero Beach John M. Sarbak, MD notes that post-weight loss procedures can help patients achieve the contoured appearance they desire. A tummy tuck is one of the more popular surgeries that addresses unwanted abdominal skin and fatty tissue. Also known as abdominoplasty, a tummy tuck also tightens midsection muscles for a more sculpted look. Additional post-weight loss procedures that are common include an arm lift and thigh lift to target areas that may hold fat pockets and hanging skin.After procedures such as bariatric surgery, Dr. Sarbak recommends that patients wait between 12 and 18 months to consider plastic surgery treatments such as abdominoplasty. Some of the factors that contribute to this waiting period include:. Before undergoing plastic surgery procedures, patients should be at a stable weight to promote successful and long-lasting results. After weight loss surgery, many patients experience accelerated weight loss for around a year.. The body needs sufficient time to heal and recover between surgeries.. After bariatric surgery, the body needs time to adjust to the revised nutrient intake. For the recovery process to be successful and safe, the patient needs to be healthy and fully healed.. There are fewer chances of surgery complications when the body has a lower body mass index (BMI).Dr. Sarbak recommends scheduling a consultation with a board-certified plastic surgeon to determine when the ideal time may be for cosmetic procedures and enhancements to complement major weight loss.About John M. Sarbak, MDBoard-certified plastic surgeon Dr. John M. Sarbak offers a comprehensive array of surgical and non-surgical procedures at his practice, Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine before pursuing his surgical residency at the University of South Florida Department of Surgery. He also completed a plastic surgery residency at both the University of South Florida Division of Plastic Surgery and University of Pittsburgh Division of Plastic Surgery. Dr. Sarbak is known for his immense skill set and experience, having developed a scarless breast lift procedure that utilizes the specialized transumbilical breast augmentation (TUBA) technique. He is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Florida Medical Association. Dr. Sarbak is available for interviews upon request.To learn more, please visit premierplasticsurgeryfl or facebook/premierplasticsurgeryandspa.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Premier Plastic Surgery & Aesthetics3735 11th Cir.Suite 203Vero Beach, FL 32960(772) 563-0930Rosemont Media

