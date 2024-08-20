Maison Law Immigration Lawyers Announces Support For New Keeping Families Together Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maison Law Immigration Lawyers is pleased to announce its dedicated support for the newly introduced "Keeping Families Together" program. This initiative, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is designed to maintain family unity, allowing eligible noncitizen family members who have lived continuously in the U.S. for at least 10 years to apply to "parole in place."

Under this program, a noncitizen spouse or stepchild of a U.S. may file Form I-131F to request "parole in place" under this process if they:



Are present in the United States without admission or parole;



Have been continuously physically present in the United States since June 17th, 2024;



Have:



A legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen as of June 17th, 2024, if seeking parole in place as the spouse of a U.S. citizen; or

A noncitizen parent who had a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen on or before June 17th, 2024, and before the stepchild's 18th birthday, if seeking parole in place as the stepchild of a U.S. citizen;

Do not have any disqualifying criminal history; and

Do not pose a threat to national security and public safety.

If approved, applicants will have three years to apply for a green card, secure a temporary work permit, and avoid deportation. The program also extends eligibility to the children of noncitizens who meet certain criteria, further supporting the goal of unifying families.

"At Maison Law Immigration Lawyers, we recognize the profound importance of keeping families together and providing them with the stability they need," said Martin Gasparian, Founder of Maison Law Immigration Lawyers. "The 'Parole in Place program is a significant step forward, and we are committed to guiding eligible families through the complex application process."

The application process itself will likely involve meeting eligibility requirements, filing the appropriate forms, providing supporting documents, and undergoing background checks and national security vetting.

While some applicants may be comfortable completing the application themselves by following the guide, Maison Law Immigration Lawyers is available for a free consultation if they decide to hire a lawyer to support them with the process. Maison Law Immigration Lawyers' team of experienced lawyers is ready to assist in compiling these essential documents, offering personalized support.

For more information on the "Keeping Families Together" program and how Maison Law Immigration Lawyers can assist you, please visit .

About Maison Law Immigration Lawyers

Maison Law Immigration Lawyers is a California immigration law firm, dedicated to helping families navigate the complexities of U.S. immigration policies. With a team of experienced attorneys, Maison Law Immigration Lawyers offers comprehensive legal services, helping families stay together and secure their future in the United States.

CONTACT: Lindsey Busfield, [email protected]

