QU Hosts Orientation Event For New Faculty Members

Doha: The Human Resources Department at Qatar University (QU) recently organized its annual orientation event for new faculty members. The event aimed to introduce new faculty to the university's services, culture, and various departments, as well as to simplify administrative procedures and ensure that new faculty members feel supported from the start of their journey at QU.

The orientation event featured a comprehensive that included participation from several key departments and divisions within the university, such as the Recruitment Section, Payroll and Benefits Department, Immigration Section, Health Insurance Department, HR Services Centre, QU Housing, Communication and Public Relations Department, IT Services Department, Student Affairs, and the Transportation Department. The event also witnessed the participation of external service providers such as Qatar National Bank (QNB) and Dukhan Bank.

Ms. Afrah Hadi Alathba, Section Head of Recruitment at QU, stated that the orientation aims to complete the onboarding process for new members while also introducing them to the university's services, culture, and various departments. This helps to ensure that new faculty members feel supported from the beginning of their journey.

In her opening remarks, Roudha Al-Obaidli, a recruitment specialist in the HR Department, emphasized the importance of the event, stating:“The annual orientation at QU embodies the university's commitment to nurturing and empowering new faculty members. Our dedication lies in nurturing a vibrant academic community and equipping our faculty with the necessary tools for success.

Fatima Al Hababi, Payroll and Benefits Specialist, highlighted several key services offered to new faculty members, including the employment-related medical examination, reimbursement for travel expenses, and compensation for shipping costs to Qatar. She also explained the process for school fee reimbursement for faculty members' children and provided an overview of the university's salary structure.

For his side, Dr. Mohamad El-Jazzar, Manager of Information Technology Risk Governance and Compliance at QU, discussed the technological support services available to faculty members, including classroom technology tools, technical support, internet and printing services on campus, the QU website, hosting services, and the Banner system. He also touched upon the importance of information security and other IT support services available at QU.

Wadad El Housseini, Senior Expert in Student Affairs at QU, emphasized the importance of the partnership between academics and student affairs in ensuring the university's seamless operation.

She stated,“The Student Affairs sector is committed to the success of our students, and we focus on both curricular and extracurricular experiences in collaboration with the academic sector.”

During the introduction session for new faculty members, El-Housseini provided an overview of the key departments, divisions, and centers within the Student Affairs sector. The session also included a comprehensive explanation of the student conduct code, underscoring the sector's commitment to maintaining a supportive and productive educational environment.