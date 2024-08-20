Founding Member Of J&K Apni Party Resigns, Set To Join Congress

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Aug 20 (IANS) J&K Apni Party vice president and founding member Zafar Iqbal Manhas on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the party to join the party.

He was the party's candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat in the recently held general elections.

His son, Irfan Manhas is the vice chairman of the District Development Council (DDC) in Shopian district.

Workers of the Apni Party supporting Zafar Iqbal Manhas met him on Monday, and on Tuesday it was announced that he had resigned from the Apni Party headed by Syed Altaf Bukhari.

Manhas had left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Mehbooba Mufti to join the J&K Apni party.

He fought the Lok Sabha elections unsuccessfully on the Apni Party ticket and lost to Mian Altaf of the National Conference in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat.

Sources close to Manhas said he would be joining the Congress on Wednesday in the presence of Rahul Gandhi, who is arriving on a two-day visit to J&K.

Meanwhile, the PDP witnessed a revolt-like situation after it released its candidate list for the first phase of elections. Aijaz Ahmad Mir, former MLA and chairman of DDC belonging to Wachi in Shopian district said he was not consulted by the PDP while appointing the constituency in charge.

“We will not accept this. I will resign and contest elections,” Mir said.

Meanwhile, the ECI issued the notification for the first phase of the 3-phased J&K Assembly polls on Tuesday.

The ECI issued notification for Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D.H. Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara, Bijbehara, Shangus, Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban and Banihal seats.

As per the notification, candidates can file nomination papers for these seats till August 27, scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 28. August 30 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature.