Paramilitary Officer Killed In Militant Attack In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 20 (NNN-PTI) – An officer from the paramilitary Central Reserve Force, was killed yesterday, in a attack in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.

The officer was killed after attacked a joint patrol of police and the force, in Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, about 275 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Last week, an Indian officer and a militant were killed, in a fierce gunfight in the district.– NNN-PTI