Paramilitary Officer Killed In Militant Attack In Indian-Controlled Kashmir
8/19/2024 8:11:32 PM
NEW DELHI, Aug 20 (NNN-PTI) – An officer from the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force, was killed yesterday, in a militant attack in the Indian-controlled Kashmir, officials said.
The officer was killed after militants attacked a joint patrol of police and the force, in Dudu-Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, about 275 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Last week, an Indian army officer and a militant were killed, in a fierce gunfight in the district.– NNN-PTI
