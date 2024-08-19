Ex-US Congressman George Santos Pleads Guilty To Fraud Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Aug 20 (IANS) Former US Representative George Santos, who was expelled from last year, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

The guilty plea came on Monday just weeks before the New York was set to stand trial on 23 felony counts, including allegations of fraud related to unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I betrayed the trust of my constituents and supporters. I deeply regret my conduct," Santos said at a Long Island courtroom in New York.

The former congressman's sentencing hearing is set for February 7, 2025.

In December 2023, the US House of Representatives voted 311-114 to expel Santos from Congress over his lies, scandals and alleged campaign finance crimes.