World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 mosquito borne diseases; ways to protect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Mosquito Day, observed on August 20th, commemorates Sir Ronald Ross's discovery in 1897 that female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. This day aims to raise awareness about the global risks posed by mosquitoes, such as malaria, dengue, and Zika, and to promote efforts toward prevention, control, and the development of life-saving treatments

Spread by Anopheles mosquitoes, malaria causes fever and chills. Prevent it by using bed nets and antimalarial medication

Carried by Aedes mosquitoes, dengue leads to joint pain and high fever. Prevent it by using repellents and eliminating standing water

Aedes mosquitoes transmit Zika, which causes fever and rash. Pregnant women should avoid outbreak areas and use repellent

This virus, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes severe joint pain. Wear long sleeves and apply insect repellent for protection

Carried by Culex mosquitoes, this virus can cause neurological issues. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and use repellent

Spread by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, this illness causes fever and liver damage. Vaccination and avoiding mosquito bites are essential

Transmitted by Culex and Anopheles mosquitoes, filariasis leads to skin damage and limb swelling. Use mosquito nets and take preventive medication