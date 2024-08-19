عربي


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect

8/19/2024 7:00:16 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World Mosquito Day, observed on August 20th, commemorates Sir Ronald Ross's discovery in 1897 that female mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans. This day aims to raise awareness about the global health risks posed by mosquitoes, such as malaria, dengue, and Zika, and to promote efforts toward prevention, control, and the development of life-saving treatments

World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 mosquito borne diseases; ways to protect

World Mosquito Day on August 20th marks Sir Ronald Ross's 1897 discovery of mosquitoes as malaria carriers. The day raises awareness about mosquito-borne diseases


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

Spread by Anopheles mosquitoes, malaria causes fever and chills. Prevent it by using bed nets and antimalarial medication


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

Carried by Aedes mosquitoes, dengue leads to joint pain and high fever. Prevent it by using repellents and eliminating standing water


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

Aedes mosquitoes transmit Zika, which causes fever and rash. Pregnant women should avoid outbreak areas and use repellent


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

This virus, spread by Aedes mosquitoes, causes severe joint pain. Wear long sleeves and apply insect repellent for protection


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

Carried by Culex mosquitoes, this virus can cause neurological issues. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, and use repellent


World Mosquito Day 2024: 7 Mosquito Borne Diseases; Ways To Protect Image

Spread by Aedes and Haemagogus mosquitoes, this illness causes fever and liver damage. Vaccination and avoiding mosquito bites are essential

Filariasis

Transmitted by Culex and Anopheles mosquitoes, filariasis leads to skin damage and limb swelling. Use mosquito nets and take preventive medication

