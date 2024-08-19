Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: 7 facts about India's youngest PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajiv Gandhi, initially a professional pilot, became India's youngest Prime at 40 after the tragic death of his mother, Indira Gandhi. Here are 7 lesser-known facts about India's youngest Prime Minister

Here are 7 lesser-known facts about India's youngest Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi entered politics only after the untimely death of his younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in 1980. Initially, he was reluctant to join the political field

Under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership, India's information technology sector saw substantial growth. He was instrumental in advancing computerization and IT development

At the age of 40, Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister following the assassination of his mother, Indira Gandhi, in 1984

Rajiv Gandhi was a staunch advocate for modernizing India's infrastructure, particularly in the transportation and telecommunications sectors

In 1989, Rajiv Gandhi was considered for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in promoting peace and resolving conflicts, especially in Sri Lanka

Rajiv Gandhi's life tragically ended in 1991 when he was assassinated by the LTTE during a campaign rally in Tamil Nadu, bringing an end to his efforts to establish peace