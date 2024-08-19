Mycenae: 7 places you must see in this Greek pre-historic site

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mycenae, a treasure trove of ancient Greek history, offers visitors a glimpse into the powerful civilization that once ruled this land. From awe-inspiring archaeological sites to breathtaking landscapes, Mycenae provides a unique journey through time, where mythology and history intertwine seamlessly

The Lion Gate, grand entrance to Mycenae, is a remarkable symbol of ancient Greek architecture. This massive stone gateway, flanked by two lion sculptures, dates back to 1250 BC

Known as Tomb of Agamemnon, this tholos tomb is architectural marvel from 13th century BC. Its beehive-shaped structure, built with precision, is one of the best-preserved examples

The Archaeological Museum of Mycenae houses a vast collection of artifacts from the Mycenaean period. Visitors can explore gold jewelry, pottery, and weapons

Once the heart of Mycenaean empire, palace complex includes royal quarters, workshops, storage rooms. The remnants of this grand structure reveal the architectural sophistication

This royal cemetery is the resting place of Mycenaean elite. Discovered in the 19th century, it contains six shaft graves filled with gold, weapons, and artifacts

These massive stone walls, surrounding ancient city, are named after mythical Cyclops. Built with enormous limestone boulders, they exemplify the strength and engineering prowess

An engineering feat of Mycenaeans, Secret Cistern provided secure water source within city walls. Accessible via a steep staircase, this hidden reservoir was crucial