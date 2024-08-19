Luwsail Clinches UAE President Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The four-year-old Luwsail (Al Mourtajez) continued to improve by landing the Gr.1 (PA) UAE President Cup (UK Arabian Derby) which took place at Doncaster on Saturday.

With Ioritz Mendizabal in the saddle, Luwsail, trained by François Rohaut, was third in the Gr.1 (PA) Qatar Derby des Pur-Sang Arabes de 4 Ans on last start. The Purebred Arabian reversed the form with favourite Extra Time (Valiant Boy).

Owned & Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Luwsail is now a Gr.1 (PA) winner.



Luwsail under Ioritz Mendizabal (right) in action during the race.

With all the runners racing keenly due to a lack of pace set by Amirat Al Zaman (Hilal Al Zaman), Luwsail was waiting in rear.

Waiting for room over 3 furlongs out and going really easy, the homebred struggled to find a way out. Inside the final furlong, the superb colt finally found a tiny gap to lead in the last strides. Extra Time ran on for second while Molfit (Al Mourtajez) went third.

Bred by Al Shaqab Racing, Luwsail is out of Al Dowha (Munjiz), who is a half-sister to Gr.3 (PA) placed Al Hayyem (Amer) and Gr.3 placed (PA) Al Nashmi (Majd Al Arab).