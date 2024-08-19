Strategic Sustainability: Navigating Compliance And Seizing Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- 3BL) By NRG Editorial Voices

Listen to the podcast here

We sat down with our experts, Megan Owen, Senior Efficiency Manager, and Greg Kandankulam, Director of Sustainability, to discuss how businesses can stay compliant with local and policies and capitalize on available incentives, all while plotting a course for a more sustainable future.

During our conversation, we cover:



Key policy and regulation requirements [05:21]

How to offset compliance costs [08:54]

How to overcome common compliance challenges [11:25]

How businesses know where to start [13:37]

The importance of setting sustainability goals [15:15]

How to create a comprehensive roadmap [16:54]

How to develop a holistic energy strategy [19:42]

What energy efficiency improvements businesses can implement [23:28]

How often energy audits need to happen [25:50]

How to choose the right energy efficiency strategies [26:44]

If businesses should consider a phased approach [27:49] Best practices for energy benchmarking and reporting [28:40]

Understand key sustainability policies and regulations

As governments and businesses sharpen their focus on sustainability, companies like yours need to know what's required to comply with evolving local and federal policies. This can be challenging, as each region has its own set of requirements ranging from simple benchmarking reports to setting carbon emissions targets.

In New York, for example, there are several Local Laws designed to drive energy reduction; the aggregate of these laws makes up one of the most stringent programs in the country. There's also the Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance in Boston, Washington D.C.'s Building Energy Performance Standards, and recently passed Senate Bills 253 and 261 in California. These are just a few examples of the measures cities and states are implementing today.

Set your business up for success

Complying with ever-evolving regulatory policies is no easy feat, but it's essential for your business. It can help you avoid costly penalties. Plus, it can enhance the value of your brand and potentially increase your revenue as more consumers and investors prioritize companies that are committed to environmental stewardship.

To achieve this ambitious goal, we recommend creating a holistic strategy that aligns your sustainability objectives with industry standards. Consider conducting an annual energy audit to identify efficiency improvements and cost savings. Finally, review your building's year-over-year performance and compare it to others using the ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager tool.

Work with an experienced partner

Whether you are just starting your sustainability journey or looking to optimize your existing efforts, working with a trusted partner could also benefit your business. Look for one with deep insight into these complex programs and a proven record of hitting timelines and goals.

At NRG, we help customers across the country:



Strategically chart their course toward a more sustainable future

Manage their participation risk and identify potential sources of funding, such as local utility incentives, rebates, and tax credits

Create comprehensive roadmaps that integrate different local and federal requirements into one cohesive plan Guide them in improving efficiencies and reporting for their organization

Resources and people mentioned

Start Your Sustainability Journey with Energy eBook Guide