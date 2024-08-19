How Skillmount's VAT And Corporate Tax Course Is Shaping The Future Of UAE's Workforce

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:35 PM

In the past decade, the UAE experienced two seismic shifts. First, in 2018, the country introduced VAT, marking the debut of direct taxation. Then, in 2023, corporate tax was also implemented. This sparked a frenzy of new nance jobs, drawing eager job-seekers from around the world hoping to strike gold. However, the reality didn't quite match the hype. Job-seekers found themselves unprepared for employers' demands. Employers weren't just looking for the right skills and qualifications; they also wanted experience, the latest industry knowledge, and top-notch communication and leadership abilities.

Skillmount - a pioneer UAE-based ed-tech platform rolled out an advanced course on Taxation and VAT-UAE in 2019 - an online course specifically tailored to meet the growing demands of companies in the UAE. Skillmount recognised the glaring gaps in the UAE job market early on and decided to bridge them, taking advantage of the growing ed-tech sector, and becoming one of the first to do so. The course is only one of Skillmount's several offerings tailored to address the unique challenges faced by career aspirants across the Middle East.

The four-month programme aims to prepare job-seekers in the accounting sector with the essential knowledge, skills and experience they need to thrive and advance professionally in the UAE. Designed by chartered accountants and industry experts in the country, and approved by the Dubai government's Knowledge & Human Development Authority (KHDA), the course offers modules blending theory and practicals. From manual accounting to nailing the ins and outs of UAE VAT and UAE corporate tax, they cover it all. Furthermore, specific software, industry and legal modules taught by experts round off the course and help students master the profession. The course is online, with live and recorded classes.

But what sets this programme apart is its strong understanding of the contemporary market's needs, which value experience and dynamism as much as skill. The course includes a certified internship with a leading corporate tax consultancy in the UAE, giving students practical insights and the work experience highly demanded by companies today. And that's not all. After completing the course, Skillmount offers a free one-year continuous professional development (CPD) programme, which keeps graduates regularly updated on new developments in the field. Staying on top of the latest industry trends and changes in regulatory law is crucial for professionals to stay ahead of the curve and advance their careers in the 21st century. In fact, the possibilities and challenges posed by AI technologies within finance are not lost on SkillMount - they make sure students are aware of AI developments and know how to leverage them to their advantage.

Skillmount also ensures that its graduates acquire the soft skills - personality development, interview and communication skills, relevant social media skills etc. - required to land the best jobs. Indeed, Skillmount's graduates have been successfully placed in leading companies across industries in the UAE, including tax consultancies and multinational companies, thanks to their winning formula.

The UAE's fast-paced and dynamic economy can be intimidating for students and young professionals, especially those from abroad who are unfamiliar with UAE regulations. By providing an affordable platform to build industry-specific skills, cutting-edge training, and practical experience, Skillmount is able to not only enrich individual careers but also contribute to the UAE's growth and resilience in an age marked by competition and invention.

Skillmount's third-place win in the Federal Tax Authority's Hackathon last February is a testament to their vision and innovative spirit. They are on a mission to develop more courses customised to meet the unique requirements of industry and job markets in the UAE and other GCC countries, and cement their position as a leading provider of professional education in the region. Some courses currently on offer at Skillmount include office administration, digital marketing, and VAT and corporate tax of KSA, which attests to their commitment to delivering comprehensive and relevant educational programmes.

