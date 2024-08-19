Back-To-School Deals: Dreame Technology Enhances Your Work And School Experience

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:16 PM

Established in 2017, Dreame is a global tech company that now serves over 21 million households in more than 100 countries and regions. The company's founding team, in 2015, pioneered the development of high-speed digital motors, which laid the foundation for smart appliances. Dreame has since advanced by incorporating intelligent algorithms, giving its products a significant competitive advantage. As of March 2024, Dreame has filed for approximately 4,275 patents worldwide, with 2,345 of those already granted.

In the cleaning appliance market, Dreame holds the top spot in Germany, capturing a market share of 37 per cent and achieving an impressive annual growth rate of 285 per cent. In Italy, the company also leads the market with a 33 per share and an incredible annual growth rate of 1,171 per cent.

As the back-to-school season approaches, Dreame is thrilled to announce its upcoming promotion with Eros, running from August 17 to September 5. Customers can enjoy discounts of up to 50 per cent across all product categories on Amazon and at select Eros stores!

Rajat Asthana, COO of EROS Group, shared his enthusiasm: "As the exclusive distributor of Dreame in the UAE, we are excited to offer our customers state-of-the-art home cleaning products with exclusive discounts for the back-to-school season. Dreame is a pioneer in smart robotic vacuum cleaning technologies that make life easier for busy households. We understand that during the back-to-school period, families seek convenience and time-saving solutions in their home appliances, and Dreame delivers the very best of both."

New Product Launches

Dreame has unveiled its top flagship products for 2024, featuring categories like robotic vacuum cleaners, wet and dry vacuum cleaners, and hair styling and drying systems.

X40 Ultra Complete - The Latest Flagship Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

* Equipped with industry-leading innovations such as the extendable side brush and MopExtendTM Mop, ensuring every corner and edge is spotless

* 12,000Pa* suction power makes it highly effective on thick rugs and carpets

* 7-in-1 auto base station provides a fully automatic cleaning experience

* OmniDirtTM technology tackles stubborn and sticky stains with precision

* The rising mop lifts up to 10.5mm to detect and avoid wetting carpets

* The anti-tangle TriCut brush (available separately) is designed to further prevent tangles

H14 - Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

* 180° flexible lie-flat reach allows it to fit into spaces as low as 14cm, with a brush head that can reach 9.8cm

* The liquid separation motor prevents backflow of used water, even during intense cleaning

* 18,000Pa suction power, driven by a 125,000 RPM motor, handles various messes, whether wet or dry, surface or in-ground

* Edge-to-edge cleaning on both sides

Airstyle - 5-in-1 Hair Drying and Styling System

* Comes with two nozzles and three interchangeable styling attachments, seamlessly combining drying, styling, and setting functionalities

* Uses the Coanda effect for natural styles, utilizing intense airflow to curl or straighten your hair

* Powered by a 100,000 RPM* motor, providing high-velocity airflow to efficiently remove moisture from hair

* Auto-Wrap Barrel: Offers automated wrapping and advanced technology for salon-quality natural curls

* Smoothing Brush: Smooths and straightens in one go, effortlessly taming morning frizz

* Flyaway Attachment: Uses strong airflow to combat frizz, leaving a smooth and polished finish

* Round Volumizing Brush: Utilises advanced air techniques to add volume from root to tip

Don't miss out on these limited-time offers and incredible new products that make back-to-school preparation not just easier, but more enjoyable. For more information on the promotion and new products, visit the Dreame brand store on Amazon .

And finally, stay tuned for the launch of Dreame's physical stores in Dubai!