Unparalleled Expertise And Reliability: Mentorship Success Story

(MENAFN- 3BL) When Cheuk Lun joined Otis working in Hong Kong SAR, he wasn't certain about his career choice, but having mentors early in his career helped guide him to success.

“I felt overwhelmed when I first started working in the industry. My mentors played a key role in helping me navigate this new world, grow, and finally foster a passion for pursuing a career in the elevator industry,” said Cheuk Lun, who now works as a service mechanic in Hong Kong.

Where Unparalleled Expertise Meets Ambition

Cheuk Lun is one of many Otis colleagues who have benefitted from mentorship programs. Otis recognizes that colleagues – and especially field mechanics – are key to our business success. They are the face of the company to customers, and they keep passengers on the move.

This is why Otis is committed to providing growth opportunities to colleagues through a variety of initiatives. Mentorship plays a crucial role in connecting experienced Otis colleagues with those early in their careers - sharing technical knowledge and aspects of Otis culture as well as elevator industry trends and news, and empowering both to succeed by developing new skills and sharing ideas.

A culture of safety

Ravinder is a new equipment technician and was part of the Chantier École, or jobsite school, in France, an innovative recruiting and training program. Trainees work with volunteer mentors to gain hands-on experience that they can later apply to projects in and around Paris. The program was awarded a special jury award by the French Elevator Association and recognized by the French railway operator SNCF Réseau at its 2022 Safety and Sustainable Development Awards. SNCF Réseau is overseeing the extension of Line E of the rapid rail transit system which serves Paris and its surrounding suburbs (also called EOLE project).

For Ravinder, the training was more than learning the technical skills essential to his job – it helped him to connect with Otis' values, including the Absolutes of Safety, Ethics and Quality while setting him up for long-term success.

“I learned a lot about Otis's values, especially when it comes to safety. At Otis, safety is the top priority for every technician and colleague,” he said.“Exercising safety first is how we do our job.”

A pathway to inclusion

Paula is a service mechanic for Otis in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. She participated in the Rota Escola training program, which also centers on mentorship. The popular and award-winning training and development program first launched over 10 years ago and attracts qualified candidates from underserved and underrepresented backgrounds.

“My mentor gave me a lot of theoretical and practical hands-on training,” said Paula.“I learned how to read diagrams, perform fault analysis, and gain knowledge about logic boards or inverters, for example. The exchange with my mentor was always interactive and dynamic.”

Each year, candidates in technical schools across Brazil are selected to participate in the Rota Escola program, and many receive jobs working in local Otis branches upon successfully completing the program. In 2023, almost 80% of program participants were offered a job at Otis and more than 30% of these applicants were women. In May, Rota Escola received an award in the "Attracting and Retaining Talent” category at HR First Class, one of the largest HR events in Brazil.

Mentoring benefits the mentors too

Among the hallmarks of a successful mentorship are the benefits felt by both mentor and mentee. This is something Tao, a mentor and lead trainer at the Otis Technical Academy (OTA) in Xiangtan, China, recognized. From the first training facility in Xiangtan, the OTA network has grown to five locations, adding Zhengzhou, Hangzhou, Chengdu and Tianjin.

“As a mentor, you learn as much as you provide to mentees, for example, how to communicate and listen,” said Tao.“I joined the program in 2016 as a mentor and since then have met thousands of students. Seeing them grow and thrive is fulfilling and inspiring.”

Strengthening the business

Mentorship is at the core of Otis' learning and development programs and is central to attracting and retaining key talent as well as delivering on the company's community engagement goals. Otis has committed to impacting 15,000 students globally through STEM-focused programs and vocational training by 2030 to help build the workforce of tomorrow.

Cheuk Lun from Otis Hong Kong reflected on how mentorship - as part of the apprenticeship and training for colleagues new to the industry - was invaluable to finding success at Otis and in the elevator industry.

“During my four year apprenticeship, I had the opportunity to work with a number of great mentors,” he said.“Each mentor played a crucial role in my career development and growth, helping me to gain new perspectives, learn new skills, and develop a better and holistic understanding of my work, the elevator industry and Otis as company.”

To learn more about how Otis partners with the community to build the next-generation workforce, read our 2023 ESG Report .