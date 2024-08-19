CHANNELLOCK® Announces Its Sixth Annual Trade School Trade-Up Winner: Central Wisconsin Christian School

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Channellock, Inc. is helping close the skilled trades gap with national competition.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Channellock, Inc.

is proud to announce this year's Trade School Trade-Up Competition winner, the industrial education program at Central Wisconsin Christian School.

The CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up competition aims to close the nation's skills gap by funding initiatives and supplying tools that benefit the next generation of tradesmen and women. Each year, the competition awards a trade program that exemplifies hard work, innovation, and a commitment to getting the job done right with a $5,000 cash prize, a full set of CHANNELLOCK® tools, and a complete classroom makeover. To win, students specializing in plumbing, HVAC, welding, automotive, and electrical must produce an impactful video that demonstrates their school's technical abilities.

"We are proud to support the future of America's skilled workforce," said Jon DeArment, President and COO of Channellock, Inc. "Our goal is that this program helps inspire trade school students to become strong contributors to their communities and take pride in their craft."

Russ Smies, Head Instructor at Central Wisconsin Christian School, is committed to equipping his students with valuable life skills needed for success in the trades, including a strong work ethic, critical thinking, and effective communication. "We are so appreciative of Channellock's investment in our program and are confident that these resources will help our students further develop their talents and technical abilities."

To learn more about the

CHANNELLOCK® Trade School Trade-Up competition and how the company is helping support America's future trades professionals, visit: channellock/tradeup .

About Channellock, Inc.

Channellock, Inc. is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of high-quality pliers and assorted hand tools, including its iconic, American-made

CHANNELLOCK® Tongue & Groove Pliers. Founded by George B. DeArment in 1886, the Meadville, P.A.-based company is now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation.

