UFA Invites The Community To Celebrate The Grand Opening Of Its Newly Relocated Red Deer Location

Aerial view of new Red Deer UFA Store and Cardlock in Alley

The new location is in Gasoline Alley West and easily accessible for drivers travelling either way on the QE2 and those on the west side coming from HWY 2A.

- Scott Bolton, President & CEO, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Farmers of Alberta Co-operative Ltd. (“UFA”) will celebrate the grand opening of the new UFA Farm & Ranch Supply store and Cardlock in Red Deer on Friday, August 23, 2024. The event starts at 7:30 a.m. and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from special guests, including the Hon. Earl Dreeshen, M.P. Red Deer – Mountain View and Mayor Wood, Red Deer County. The brand-new location is conveniently located in Gasoline Alley West in the southwest corner of the city and easily accessible for drivers travelling either way on the QE2 and those on the west side coming from Highway 2A.The grand opening celebration will also feature exclusive deals, available in-store from August 23 to August 25, while supplies last, and members and customers attending the event will have a chance to enter to win a John Deere Gator purchased from the local Brandt dealer.UFA has been a cornerstone in the Red Deer community for decades and unveiled plans for the new location last January.“We look forward to opening the doors to our newest UFA location in the heart of the Red Deer community and continuing to deliver exceptional customer service that goes above and beyond. It's what sets our co-operative apart from our competitors,” says Scott Bolton, President & CEO.“For 63 years, we have served the community of Red Deer, and thanks to the loyalty of our members and customers, we hope to be around for many more years to come.”The co-operative has made a significant investment in building the new location because it provides improved accessibility, convenience, and a modern facility, which will provide a best-in-class customer experience. Features of the new location include a new 16,000-square-foot Farm Store with an expansive yard, an on-site chem shed, and a three-bay drive-through warehouse for easy pickup.The new Cardlock features state-of-the-art high-speed pumps with clear and dyed fuel, wide lanes, DEF, and Dieselex® Gold, UFA's exclusive premium diesel offering. It brings the number of Red Deer Cardlock locations to four.“Red Deer has a very special place in UFA's history. Our original President, James Bower, was from Red Deer, and when we opened the first Red Deer Farm Store in 1961, over 1,500 people came out to celebrate,” said Kevin Hoppins, Board Chair, UFA.“Fast forward to today, and we choose to continue to invest in the community because we know the contributions and value that the people of central Alberta bring to the agricultural industry and beyond. We are excited about what this investment means for our members and customers in and around this central Alberta community, and we are grateful for their continued support.”This project is a terrific example of how UFA reinvests in the communities where members live and work, ensuring they thrive for generations to come. UFA also believes in giving back to the areas where it does business through a robust community investment program. In support of Ronald McDonald House Charities – Red Deer House, UFA will match all cash donations made on-site at the UFA grand opening event, up to a maximum of $5,000. A representative from Ronald McDonald House Charities will be onsite to accept donations.During construction of the new location, the old Farm & Ranch Supply store located at 43 Petrolia Drive will remain open, but as of August 23, 2024, will close. The Bar W office and shop will continue operating from its current location.

