Umbra Boosts SAR Capabilities With Pair Of Satellites On The Transporter-11 Rideshare Mission With Spacex

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2024

Umbra, a vertically integrated space company operating the world's highest commercial

Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellites, today announced that it has successfully launched a new pair of SAR satellites, Umbra-09 and Umbra-10, aboard the Transporter-11 Rideshare mission with SpaceX on August 16, 2024.

Umbra launched its first mission that included two-satellite tandem operations, Umbra-07 and Umbra-08, aboard the Transporter-9 mission on November 9, 2023. Umbra will continue deploying its constellation to satisfy global commercial demand for high-resolution, densely spaced monostatic and multistatic imagery.

Umbra Launches Pair of Satellites on SpaceX Mission

"Umbra already delivers the largest volume of high-resolution SAR imagery in the concentrated areas of highest demand," said Todd Master, Chief Operating Officer of Umbra. "These additional satellites will unlock even more imagery over high-demand areas for our customers, and our paired operations offer the ability to generate incredible data products uniquely enabled by Umbra."



Thanks to their unique satellite design and advanced mission scheduling technology, Umbra satellites capture seven times more images over high-demand areas and in higher resolution than any commercial competitor.

Umbra has won several contracts with government and commercial organizations like Maxar , the largest commercial satellite imagery vendor in the U.S. Umbra data provides timely insights and actionable intelligence when and where it's needed most.

Umbra recently expanded its business by launching a

Mission Solutions line , leveraging its vertical integration and remote sensing expertise to develop custom satellite solutions for governments and large multinational corporations.

Since its establishment in 2015, Umbra has become a leader in remote sensing. Umbra's innovative SAR imaging and patented satellite technology solutions offer all-weather, day-and-night monitoring, setting new standards for reliability, precision, and intelligence gathering.



ABOUT UMBRA

Umbra is a vertically integrated space technology company providing satellite technology solutions and intelligence data as a service to commercial and government customers. Our cutting-edge products help customers solve complex business, environmental, and security challenges. Umbra is founded, funded, built and operated in the USA with headquarters in Santa Barbara, California, and has a presence in Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit

