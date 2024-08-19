Nautigram Jewellery Has Participated In The 'Made In Tashkeel 2024' Exhibition

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nautigram Jewellery at the opening of Made in Tashkeel Exhibition

UAE-Based, Sailing-Inspired Jewellery Brand Showcases Nautical Flag-Inspired Collection

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nautigram Jewellery, a UAE-based brand renowned for its sailing-inspired, vibrant designs, is proud to be part of the highly anticipated 'Made in Tashkeel 2024' exhibition. The event, which is a cornerstone of Dubai's art calendar, currently taking place at Dubai's artistic hub, Alserkal Avenue, features a special selection of Nautigram's unique collection, which creatively draws inspiration from the secret language of nautical flags.Nautigram pays homage to the rich history and symbolism of nautical flags, translating their unique patterns and colors into elegant and minimalistic monogram pieces. Each jewellery represents a letter in the alphabet, echoing the secret language used by sailors throughout the ages.Nautigram founder and designer, Menekse Seyma Kaya, expressed her enthusiasm about the exhibition, stating, "We are thrilled to be part of 'Made in Tashkeel 2024' and contribute to the vibrant art scene in Dubai. Our participation aligns with our commitment to bringing Nautigram closer to art lovers and showcasing the beauty of nautical-inspired jewellery. We are grateful to the Tashkeel team for selecting us and FN Designs Studios for hosting the exhibition."'Made in Tashkeel 2024' is a highly anticipated annual event that celebrates the creativity and talent of local artists. With this year's 14th edition, the exhibition promises to be a feast for the senses, featuring a diverse range of artworks from talented individuals.Art enthusiasts are invited to visit FN Designs Studios at the Alserkal Avenue and experience the captivating world of Nautigram at the 'Made in Tashkeel 2024' exhibition. The event will be open to the public until August 27th.About Nautigram:Nautigram is a UAE-based jewellery brand that specializes in creating elegant and timeless pieces inspired by the nautical world. With a passion for sailing and design, the brand is dedicated to finding artistic ways to express the nautical lifestyle, blending timeless maritime symbols with contemporary jewellery craftsmanship. Nautigram translates nautical themes into vibrant, monogram jewellery that resonates with both sailors and jewellery lovers alike.For more information about Nautigram Jewellery and its collection, please visit nautigram or contact ....

Menekse Seyma Kaya

Nautigram Jewellery

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram