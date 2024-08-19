UAE seaports attain outstanding successes, boost global trade, economic growth

(MENAFN) The seaports of the UAE have undergone remarkable transformations, marking significant advancements that have significantly boosted the country's commercial and economic growth. Once considered merely local shipping hubs, these ports have evolved into crucial global centers, playing a vital role in driving the national and supporting the UAE's strategy of diversifying its sources of income. They have become pivotal in the UAE’s ambition to establish itself as a leading player on the global maritime stage.



With an extensive network of seaports, including those managed by "Abu Dhabi Ports" and "DP World," as well as key ports in Fujairah, Sharjah, and other emirates, the UAE's strategic location at the crossroads of major shipping routes has solidified its status as a global maritime business hub. The country’s commitment to enhancing and expanding its maritime sector continues to reinforce its position as a central player in global trade.



The UAE has consistently excelled in global maritime competitiveness, with its ports ranking among the top ten worldwide for container handling volume. Furthermore, the UAE secured the third spot globally for facilitating seaborne trade and supplying ship fuel, and is ranked fifth among the world's most significant international maritime centers. These achievements underscore the UAE's growing influence and leadership in the global maritime industry.



